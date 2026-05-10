Teel (hamstring) will report to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Teel progressed to running the bases this weekend, which was the final step of his rehab program before being cleared for game action. The 24-year-old has been sidelined two months by the hamstring strain, so he'll likely need at least a handful of games in the minors to get up to speed before being activated by the White Sox.