Teel went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Twins.

Teel delivered RBI singles in each of the first two innings, continuing his tear at the plate. He's gone 11-for-23 with two homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored across his last six games. Teel has moved up in the White Sox's order as a result of his hot streak, as he's hit third in four of his last five starts and served as the leadoff hitter on the fifth occasion.