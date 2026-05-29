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White Sox's Kyle Teel: Will begin running Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Teel (knee) will begin a running program Saturday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Teel has yet to play with the White Sox this season after he initially suffered a hamstring injury during the World Baseball Classic. He began a rehab assignment earlier this month but then sustained a sprained LCL in his right knee after four games with Triple-A Charlotte. Now on the 60-day injured list, Teel will begin to ramp things back up with an eye toward returning to the Chicago lineup sometime next month.

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