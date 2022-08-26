Hendriks blew the save in Thursday's 4-3 loss against the Orioles. He allowed one run on one hit and zero walks while striking out two over one inning.

Hendriks gave up a solo homer from outfielder Kyle Stowers with two outs in the ninth to relinquish Chicago's one-run lead. The righty has allowed home runs in back-to-back games and has only recorded one out in both of those appearances. This blown save breaks a streak of converted saves on 19 consecutive opportunities for the 33-year-old.