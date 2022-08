Hendriks earned a save against Detroit on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two batters in a scoreless inning of work.

Hendriks entered with Chicago up by two in the ninth inning. He allowed a single and a walk but struck out Riley Greene with the tying run on base to end the game. Hendriks hasn't blown a save since mid-May, racking up 16 straight successful conversions while posting a 2.13 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 37:5 K:BB over his past 25 appearances.