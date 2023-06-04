Hendriks (1-0) pitched a perfect inning and struck out two, earning the win Sunday over the Tigers.

Hendriks had some trouble in his season debut, but he's pitched perfect innings on consecutive days during the weekend series against Detroit. The 34-year-old appears to be settling in, and his usage in the ninth inning of a 2-2 game Sunday is a strong sign for him getting into high-leverage spots. He remains in search of his first save after returning from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hendriks will likely remain in a closer committee for a while longer -- Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly are also part of the White Sox's late-inning mix.