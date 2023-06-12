General manager Rick Hahn said that Hendricks (elbow), whom the White Sox placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, will undergo further evaluation before the team provides an update on his status Tuesday, Rob Schaefer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox attributed Hendriks' placement on the IL to right elbow inflammation, but Hahn suggested that the closer is dealing with symptoms similar to the flexor strain that cost him approximately three weeks of action during the 2022 season. Hendriks' upcoming tests should help the White Sox pinpoint a more precise diagnosis, which will provide a clearer timeline for his recovery. Given Hendriks' recent history with forearm/elbow issues, fantasy managers should probably expect him to miss beyond the minimum 15 days, potentially opening the door for Kendall Graveman or Joe Kelly to see some save opportunities.