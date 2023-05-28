Hendriks (illness) is expected to be reinstated from the injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Angels, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hendriks was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in January and spent several months undergoing chemotherapy, but he had his last round of chemotherapy in early April and announced that he was cancer free April 20. The 34-year-old has spent the last several weeks on a rehab assignment in which he allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five in five innings over six appearances. Hendriks threw several live batting practice sessions in recent days and has been cleared to return from the injured list when the White Sox return home Monday. It's unclear whether the team will immediately slot him into the closer's role, but he's been one of the most dominant ninth-inning options in recent seasons and will likely be entrusted in high-leverage situations following his inspirational recovery.