Hendriks struck out all three batters he faced and earned a save over the Royals on Monday.
Hendriks needed just 12 pitches in a perfect 10th inning to secure the 5-3 win Monday. He blew his last two save chances after converting the previous nine. The veteran righty lowered his ERA to 4.41 with 10 saves and 26 punchouts through 16.1 innings.
