Hendriks (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning without allowing a baserunner to earn the win Friday against the Marlins.

Hendriks entered the game with the score tied in the ninth inning and set down the Marlins in order. Given the White Sox were playing at home, his usage suggests that he was being treated as the team's closer. In addition, Kendall Graveman pitched the eighth inning, and he appears to be Hendriks' top competition for saves. The White Sox could use a committee in the ninth frame for the time being to ease Hendriks back into action, but it certainly appears that he's trending toward a majority of the save chances moving forward.