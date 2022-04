Hendriks struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning and earned a save over the Rays on Friday.

Hendriks quickly retired the Rays in order in the ninth, needing just 11 pitches to secure his third save of the year. It was his first scoreless appearance of the season after coughing up four runs (three earns) in his first three outings. The White Sox clearly still have full confidence in Hendriks as he's earned three saves in the last four days.