Manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday that Hendriks (elbow) won't return from the 15-day injured list before the All-Star break, which runs July 10-13, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The 34-year-old received both cortisone and platelet-rich-plasma injections shortly after he landed on the shelf June 11 with right elbow inflammation, and he's still more than a couple weeks away from his return. GM Rick Hahn said last Monday he was hoping Hendriks would begin throwing within the next week or so, but it's unclear at this point if the right-hander has started up his throwing program.