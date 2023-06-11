Chicago placed Hendriks on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 10, with right elbow inflammation Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hendricks will miss at least two weeks while he recovers, although elbow injuries often require a longer stay on the injured list than that minimum. The right-hander has registered a 5.40 ERA with one save over five appearances since returning to the White Sox after completing treatment for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Tanner Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to replace Hendriks on the 26-man active roster. It's likely that Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly will see the save chances for the White Sox while Hendriks is on the IL.