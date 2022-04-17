Hendriks allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one across a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save Saturday against the Rays.

The inning wasn't quite as nerve wracking as the line would suggest, as the walk Hendriks surrendered was intentional. However, he did allow a leadoff single and another base knock two batters later. Though Hendriks has successfully converted four of his five save chances this season, he's allowed multiple hitters to reach base in all but one appearance. Positively, he still gets strikeouts when needed, as he's racked up nine strikeouts as opposed to one walk across his five frames.