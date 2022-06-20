Hendriks (forearm) is set to begin a throwing program Monday and is targeting July 1 for his return from the 15-day injured list, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Hendriks will end up being shut down from throwing for less than a week after landing on the IL on June 14, but the White Sox won't have a clear sense if he'll be able to avoid a long-term absence until he steps back on a mound. He'll likely spend the next few days stretching out his throwing distance off flat ground before potentially graduating to throwing a bullpen session by next weekend or early next week. In the meantime, Kendall Graveman is expected to continue serving as the White Sox's primary closer while Hendriks is ramping up.