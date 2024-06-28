Robert went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Thursday's 1-0 win over Atlanta.

Robert's eighth blast of the season came in the first inning off Chris Sale and was the only run to cross the plate on the day. It was just the fourth multi-hit game of the season for Robert, who missed a couple months earlier this season with a hip flexor strain. While Robert has struggled to the tune of a .204 average and 38 strikeouts over 114 plate appearances for the moribund White Sox, his AB/HR ratio of 12.9 is a career-best mark and portends to good things to come for the 26-year-old slugger.