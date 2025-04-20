Robert went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Saturday against the Red Sox.

Robert was on the bench for Friday's game after going hitless across his last 14 at-bats. The day off appeared to work, as he smacked a two-run home run in the seventh inning to knot the game at 3-3. Robert is hitting only .145 this season, but he has boosted his fantasy appeal with two home runs and six stolen bases.