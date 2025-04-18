Robert is absent from the lineup for Friday's tilt in Boston.
Robert is hitless in his last four games to drag his season-long OPS down to .439, so he'll get a day Friday to regroup. The White Sox have Michael Taylor in center field and batting ninth Friday.
