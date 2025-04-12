Robert went 1-for-3 with one RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Friday's 11-1 win over the Red Sox.

Robert also reached base twice due to catcher interference. The outfielder hasn't had much going with the bat so far, but he's taken advantage of his chances on base lately, logging four steals on six attempts over his last four games. He's batting .167 (7-for-42) with five steals, two RBI and five runs scored over 12 contests, but he's yet to hit a home run. Robert slashed .224/.278/.379 over 100 games in 2024, the worst of his first five years in the majors, but the biggest challenge for the 27-year-old will be staying healthy. Despite the injury risks, he's played in center field most of the times he's been in the lineup to begin 2025.