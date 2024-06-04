The White Sox activated Robert (hip) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Robert wound up missing more than two months of action with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain. The center fielder went just 3-for-27 during eight rehab games, although two of those hits were home runs. Robert is not expected to be an everyday player right out of the chute upon his activation, as he will have some extra off days mixed in as he eases back into things. He is, however, in Tuesday's lineup versus the Cubs, batting third and playing center field.