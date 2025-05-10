Robert is out of Saturday's lineup against the Marlins due to right knee soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The issue doesn't appear to be serious, as Robert is available off the bench per manager Will Venable. Robert has started to pick up his performance of late, hitting .245 with three home runs and eight stolen bases across his last 15 games. Michael Taylor is taking over in center field while hitting ninth.
