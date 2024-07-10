White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday that Clevinger (elbow) could return from the 15-day injured list for his next outing, even though he's not fully stretched out for a typical starter's workload, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Clevinger needed 61 pitches to cover 2.2 innings in his third rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, yielding two runs with a 5:1 K:BB in the process. Even though he doesn't appear ready for a full workload just yet, Clevinger could start for the White Sox as soon as Sunday, as long as he recovers well from Tuesday's outing. Clevinger has been out since late May with right elbow inflammation and more recently a stiff neck. He holds a 6.75 ERA in four starts with the big club this season.