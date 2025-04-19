Clevinger will stretch out at the White Sox's complex in Arizona before returning to Triple-A Charlotte as a starter, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Clevinger made eight appearances out of the bullpen for the White Sox, giving up five earned runs in 5.2 innings while turning in a 3:8 K:BB. He was designated for assignment following his poor start and will now attempt to convert back into a starter, which is what his role has been for the vast majority of his career. If he returns to form after reporting to Charlotte, the 34-year-old righty may have a shot at returning to Chicago later this summer.