Clevinger allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk across one inning Tuesday against the A's.

Clevinger entered the game in the ninth inning with the White Sox down by six runs. The effort continued what has been an uninspiring start to the campaign, as he's now allowed at least one earned run in three of his eight appearances and has an ugly 3:8 K:BB. The White Sox have yet to record a save this season, but Clevinger appears to be the top candidate for the closer role when required.