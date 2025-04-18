The White Sox outrighted Clevinger to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Clevinger passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the 40-man roster earlier this week. He has the ability to elect free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors, but it's unclear whether Clevinger will choose that route.
More News
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Gives up three runs•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Command issues continue•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Pitches in seventh inning•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Stuck with loss Saturday•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Joins 40-man, active roster•