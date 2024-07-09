The White Sox are still deciding on Clevinger's (elbow/neck) next step after a rainout Saturday prevented him from making his scheduled rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte, MLB.com reports. "This little break and the cortisone shot and now I don't have to worry about that anymore," Clevinger said Monday. "I'm hopeful this is going to be the last one of these things."

Clevinger had already made a pair of rehab starts for Charlotte on July 18 and 23, covering 7.2 innings between those outings while allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits and two walks. Despite the poor results, Clevinger had seemingly been encouraged by how he was coming along in his recovery from right elbow inflammation and a stiff neck, but his inability to make a third rehab start this weekend looks as though it'll push back his potential return from the 15-day injured list. Rather than having Clevinger make another rehab start, the White Sox could opt to have the right-hander throw a simulated game or live batting practice session in Chicago instead. If that's the case, Clevinger could still have an outside chance at rejoining the big-league rotation for this weekend's home series versus the Pirates.