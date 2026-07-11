White Sox's Roch Cholowsky: Goes first overall

The White Sox selected Cholowsky with the first overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

A high-end prep prospect in 2023, Cholowsky made it clear that he would attend UCLA rather than go pro. The decision worked out for the sturdy 6-foot-2 shortstop, as he is one of the best college shortstop prospects in recent memory after putting up dominant sophomore and junior seasons. Cholowsky excels at getting the barrel on the ball and making contact in the zone, and he could be a plus big-league hitter with plus power in short order (114 mph max EV). He slashed .320/.452/.636 with 21 home runs and as many walks as strikeouts as a junior and was even better as a sophomore. His perceived sky-high floor and lack of minor-league development time required are two of the big selling points in dynasty. The two knocks: He doesn't have a track record of hitting with a wood bat, as he logged a .666 OPS in the Cape Cod League in 2024, and Cholowsky's one substandard tool is his speed, particularly the act of stealing bases. He has the quickness to stick at shortstop for over a decade, but Cholowsky attempted only one steal as a junior and went 14-for-16 in 178 college games. Troy Tulowitzki is the most apt comp for Chowlowsky, who could make the Opening Day roster next year.