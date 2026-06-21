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White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Goes yard again

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Antonacci went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday against the Tigers.

Antonacci accounted for the White Sox's only run with a solo home run to lead off the game. It was his fourth long ball of the season and third in his last six starts. In that span, Antonacci has gone 8-for-19 with three RBI and five runs scored. If he can continue to flash more power, Antonacci has the chance to emerge as a very strong fantasy asset, as he also has 36 runs scored paired with a .293 average and nine stolen bases across 57 contests.

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