White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Piling up multi-hit games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antonacci went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI on Friday against the Mariners.
Antonacci contributed to the White Sox's rally in the third inning, singling in a run before also coming around to score. He singled four frames later to record his fourth multi-hit effort in his last seven games. In that span, Antonacci has hit .360 with three RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base.
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