White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Pops third homer

Antonacci went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Yankees.

Antonacci flipped to the bottom of the order with lefty Carlos Rodon on the mound, but he still managed to pop his third home run of the season in the ninth inning against Jake Bird. Antonacci has now gone yard in two of his last three starts, and he also has at least one hit in six of his last seven games. Despite that recent power surge, Antonacci's primary fantasy appeal remains his ability to make consistent contact, get on base and score runs, as he has a .279 batting average with 33 runs scored across 54 games.