White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Sitting against left-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antonacci is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
The left-handed-hitting Antonacci batted ninth the last two times the White Sox faced a lefty, but he'll be out of the lineup altogether for this one as the Royals send southpaw Kris Bubic to the bump. Randal Grichuk is in left field and batting cleanup for Chicago.
More News
-
White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Piling up multi-hit games•
-
White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Two hits Friday•
-
White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Collects inside-the-park homer•
-
White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Taking seat versus southpaw•
-
White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Sam Antonacci: On base twice in debut•