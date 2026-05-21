White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Swipes fourth bag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antonacci went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Mariners.
Antonacci reached base on a single in the third inning, stole second base and came around to score. He was pinch hit for in the ninth inning with a lefty on the mound, though he continued his solid run of recent production prior to being pulled. Since the start of May, Antonacci has hit .328 with three RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases across 17 games.
More News
-
White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Scores twice in win•
-
White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Sitting against left-hander•
-
White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Piling up multi-hit games•
-
White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Two hits Friday•
-
White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Collects inside-the-park homer•
-
White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Taking seat versus southpaw•