Antonacci went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Mariners.

Antonacci reached base on a single in the third inning, stole second base and came around to score. He was pinch hit for in the ninth inning with a lefty on the mound, though he continued his solid run of recent production prior to being pulled. Since the start of May, Antonacci has hit .328 with three RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases across 17 games.