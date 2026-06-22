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White Sox's Tristan Peters: Knocks in two

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Peters went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Tigers.

Peters was a primary driver of the White Sox's offense Sunday, doubling in a run in the seventh inning before hitting a sacrifice fly in the 10th frame. This marked Peter's first multi-hit effort in his last nine starts, and he's gone just 5-for-28 in that span. Overall, he's been a source of empty batting average in 210 plate appearances this season, though he has been Chicago's primary center fielder and should remain in that role due to his strong ability with the glove.

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