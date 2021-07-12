The White Sox have selected Kath with the 57th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A big-bodied prep infielder from Arizona, Kath boasts some of the best left-handed power in the class. It's not a noisy swing, and he's already strong enough to hit balls out to all fields without really selling out for power. Already measuring in at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, the expectation is that he will end up at third base or first base by the time he reaches the majors (he played shortstop in high school). Kath turns 19 in August, making him one of the older prep players in the class.