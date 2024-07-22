Moncada (adductor) has been pulled off his rehab assignment due to soreness, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol referred to the soreness as "anticipated" and added that "there's nothing where we feel he's taken a step back." Moncada will be re-evaluated before it's determined when he might be ready to be sent out for games again. Out since early April with an adductor strain, Moncada had gone 8-for-15 with one double in five rehab contests with the White Sox' Arizona Complex League affiliate.