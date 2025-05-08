Moncada went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Toronto.

Moncada now has two games under his belt since returning from a nearly month-long stint on the injured list, and he's homered in each contest while driving in four runs. The veteran third's baseman's long ball Wednesday was a 386-footer to right field for his team's first run. Moncada has struggled to stay healthy in recent campaigns, but he has a chance to return to fantasy relevance as the Angels' primary third baseman if he can put those injury issues behind him.