Angels' Yoan Moncada: Lands on injured list

The Angels placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right knee injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada said Thursday that he's been dealing with knee problems lately, which helps explain why he's been absent from the lineup for each of the Angels' last three games. He received an MRI on Friday, and although the team is still waiting for the results, they'll move him to the IL to ensure he has time to recover. Donovan Walton was selected to the active roster in a corresponding move and will start at third base Friday against Texas, though Vaughn Grissom could also be in the mix for reps at the hot corner until Moncada returns.