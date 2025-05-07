Moncada (thumb) went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Moncada's homer was part of a six-run eighth inning that put the Angels in control of the game. The third baseman has battled a thumb sprain since mid-March, with the latest flare-up costing him nearly a month of action. Moncada is hitting .200 (5-for-25) with a homer, seven RBI, four runs scored, two doubles and a 6:8 BB:K over his first nine games with the Angels. Staying healthy will be the big concern for Moncada going forward, as he played in just 104 games between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.