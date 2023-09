The White Sox claimed Ramirez off waivers from the Pirates on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ramirez was designated for assignment Friday despite holding a decent 3.67 ERA and 31:14 K:BB through 34.1 innings of relief this season with Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old right-hander could get a look in Chicago's bullpen down the stretch but will head to Triple-A Charlotte for now.