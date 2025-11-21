The Reds non-tendered Banfield on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Banfield appeared in just seven games for the Reds in 2025, during which he went 1-for-10 with six strikeouts, and he also turned in a .558 OPS across 270 plate appearances at Triple-A Louisville. He'll enter the open market now that Cincinnati has opted not to offer him a contract, and the 26-year-old will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal in free agency.