The Astros declined Smith's $13 million club option for 2023 on Wednesday, making him a free agent, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After coming over in a trade from Atlanta on Aug. 1, Smith proceeded to make 24 relief appearances for Houston during the regular season, compiling a 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and six holds in 22 innings. Though Smith was part of the Astros' active roster during the World Series, he was inactive for the first two rounds of the playoffs, so it doesn't come as a major surprise that Houston isn't willing to keep a middle reliever around at a salary north of $10 million. Smith shouldn't have much trouble finding a new home in free agency, but the 33-year-old likely isn't viewed as a viable option at closer at this stage of his career.