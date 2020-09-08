Ottavino (2-3) took the loss and was tagged with a blown save against Toronto on Monday, allowing six runs on four hits and two walks without retiring a batter.

Ottavino was the the hardest-hit victim of a 10-run Toronto sixth inning, getting lit up for a season-high six runs without registering an out. The biggest blow came off the bat of Danny Jansen, who smoked a grand slam to end Ottavino's outing. The veteran reliever's ERA jumped by over four runs to 7.55 due to the disastrous appearance, and he entered the record books as just the fifth Yankees pitcher since 1913 to allow six or more earned runs without recording an out.