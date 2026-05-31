Yankees' Angel Chivilli: Resumes throwing

Chivilli (shoulder) has resumed throwing off a mound and is slated to throw live batting practice during the coming week, per MLB.com.

Chivilli logged action in only two games with the big-league club before landing on the injured list April 25 due to right shoulder discomfort. He was shut down from throwing for several weeks but has since been able to resume tossing from a mound. Given the length of his absence, Chivilli will likely need a minor-league rehab assignment before he's activated, though it's not clear when that rehab stint will begin.