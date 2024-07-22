Volpe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win against the Rays.

Volpe took Rays starter Zach Littell deep in the second inning to record his seventh home run of the season. Volpe has come out of the all-star break hot, batting 6-for-14 (.429) with three extra-base hits and four RBI in four games. The 23-year-old has had an up-and-down sophomore season, compiling a .251 average with seven home runs, 36 RBI, 63 runs scored and 17 steals in 101 games played.