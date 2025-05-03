Volpe told reporters after Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rays that he felt a "pop" in his left shoulder in the eighth inning, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.
Volpe injured his left shoulder while diving for a ground ball, but he was able to stay in the game after being checked on by trainers. X-rays after Saturday's game came back clean, but the 24-year-old shortstop will undergo further testing and is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's series finale. Oswaldo Cabrera and Pablo Reyes could fill in at shortstop if Volpe were to be sidelined.
