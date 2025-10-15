Volpe underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Volpe initially injured the shoulder on a diving attempt in early May and aggravated it on multiple occasions during the season. He never went on the injured list but did miss some time late in the regular season after being given a cortisone shot. The expectation is that Volpe will be recovered in time for Opening Day next season, though it will depend on how his rehab goes. Volpe slashed a disappointing .212/.272/.391 with 19 home runs and 18 stolen bases over 153 regular-season contest in 2025.