McKinney is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

With the Yankees facing a lefty (Hogan Harris) for the second day in a row, McKinney will once again take a seat after he was also on the bench for Wednesday's 11-0 win. Since being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 7, McKinney has produced an .884 OPS over 59 plate appearances, making him one of the Yankees' more productive hitters during that stretch. He should be able to see at least semi-regular playing time versus right-handed pitching until he cools off.