Gardner's contract with the Yankees includes $1.85 million and a $1 million signing bonus in 2021 as well a player and club option for 2022, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Per Heyman, Gardner's player option in 2022 would be worth $2.3 million and would convert to a $7.15 million club option or $1.15 million buyout if it is not exercised. Heyman also notes that the most likely scenario is for Gardner to decline the option and be bought out, which would ultimately make the contract worth $4 million. At this point in his career, Gardner's role figures to be that of a fourth outfielder, though manager Aaron Boone has stated that the most tenured Yankee will still see ample playing time.