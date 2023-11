The Brewers traded Sanchez and Jace Avina to the Yankees on Friday in exchange for Jake Bauers.

Sanchez had a solid first professional season in 2023, slashing .297/.414/.446 in 128 plate appearances in the Dominican Summer League. He obviously has a long way to go before potentially reaching the majors, but the Yankees are willing to take a flier on the 19-year-old outfielder.