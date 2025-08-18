Cunningham (undisclosed) walked three batters over 1.1 scoreless innings in his start Wednesday for High-A Hudson Valley after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Cunningham didn't require a rehab assignment at a lower level of the minors prior to being activated, but because he hadn't pitched for Hudson Valley since June 4 due to an unspecified injury, he was on a limited workload Wednesday. The right-hander was able to escape the outing with any damage, but his control was far from on point, as he spotted just 15 of his 30 pitches for strikes. For the season, Cunningham owns a 1.88 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB over 48 innings for Hudson Valley.